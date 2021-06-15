Your bargaining committee met your Employer last week to try to settle your renewal collective agreement. Unfortunately, the Employer refused to recognize how long you have been without a collective agreement and will not make a fair offer for a lump sum payment in lieu of retroactive wages.

Because of wage levelling, your bargaining committee decided not to put forward a wage proposal, and to focus on making monetary gains elsewhere. We proposed modest increases to benefits and a signing bonus in lieu of retro. The Employer proposed the same signing bonus they put forward at Fleetwood Villa, even though your collective agreement expired on December 31, 2018, and theirs expired on June 30, 2019 – a difference of 6 full months.

The bargaining committee also proposed benefit improvements that would bring your paramedical dental coverage up to the level of many other plans. However, your Employer refused our proposals and instead offered tiny increases – for example an increase of $15 over 2 years for vision care. Your bargaining committee knew that this would not be acceptable and knew that you would agree.

We are too far apart to get a deal, and now we need your help. We are asking you to vote in favour of job action, up to and including a full strike. Show your bargaining committee that you support our demands for a fair signing bonus by voting "yes" to strike.

We will be holding a meeting this Thursday, June 17 from 7:30-9:00pm to answer any questions you have about the negotiations, job action, or next steps. Due to public health restrictions, the meeting will take place over Zoom.

When: Thursday, June 17 from 7:30 – 9:00pm

How: Please speak to a member of the bargaining committee or check your email for details on how to join the meeting

To download the Zoom app and join by video from your phone:

To download the Zoom mobile app for Android click here.

To download the Zoom mobile app for iPhone click here.

To join a meeting from your internet browser without needing to download an app, click here and enter the meeting ID and passcode.

If you're having trouble logging into Zoom, there is support for joining a meeting, and frequently asked questions.

If you have any other questions about bargaining please speak to a member of the bargaining committee.

Voting Information:

Voting for the strike will take place online. We encourage you to vote "yes" as soon as you receive your ballot. Voting will open at 7:00 pm on Thursday, June 17 and close at 5:00 pm on Thursday, June 24.

If you have any questions, or did not receive your voting credentials, please reach out to a member of the bargaining committee. Ballots are sent via email with a unique ID. This will be the only way to cast a ballot in this vote. You can also reach out to BCGEU if you did not receive your ballot, or if you're experiencing problems voting. Please contact [email protected], or Sheila Matthen (Staff Representative) by calling 604-291-9611 or 1-800-663-1674 ASAP after voting opens, but no later than Thursday, June 24 at 12:00 pm to ensure enough time to resolve your issue before voting closes. Please note that phone support is only available during BCGEU office hours on Monday – Friday from 8:30am – 5pm.

Please log into the Member's Portal here to ensure BCGEU has your correct email address for voting credentials to be emailed to you.

Results will be announced on Friday, June 25.

Frequently asked questions about strike:

Q: If we vote to go on strike, does that mean picket lines will go up tomorrow?

A: Not necessarily. Once we vote to strike, the Union has 90 days to activate the strike by serving notice to your Employer. We must give 72 hours' notice before strike activity.

Q: What happens to my benefits if there is a strike?

A: Your benefits will continue. The BCGEU will reimburse your employer for benefits costs during a strike. This does not include RRSP contributions that would have been matched by your Employer.

Q: What will strike pay be?

A: You have been approved for target strike pay during your strike. As per BCGEU policy, target pay is 70% of your daily pay, up to $120 per day. You have to perform picket duty to receive strike pay.

Please note that you must have a signed union card on file to be eligible for strike pay. You may have to sign a union card during the strike process.

Q: What if I'm working essential services?

A: You are paid for essential work by your Employer, as if you were at work normally. Members working essential services and receiving more money that they would on strike pay, do not receive strike pay.

Q: Is strike pay taxable?

A: No, it is not taxable.

If you have any other questions, please bring them to the meeting on Friday.

In solidarity,

Tony Jillings, Bargaining Committee Chair

Bonny Swanson, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen – Staff Representative, Negotiations



