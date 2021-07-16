This afternoon we filed notice to commence job action on Monday, July 19.

After voting 98% in favour of job action in June, your employer has dragged their feet to get to mediation. Your bargaining committee asked for your support to show your employer that we are united and willing to fight for a fair collective agreement. Your employer's response has been to stall while the clock runs down on our strike mandate.

On Monday, July 19 our first job action will be a ban on overtime between 4pm and midnight. During this time, no members will accept or work overtime except in cases of emergency.

Remember: your Employer not scheduling enough staff is not an emergency that requires overtime!

We will be holding a town hall via Zoom on Sunday, July 18 to answer questions about this job action.

Date: Sunday, July 18

Time: 2pm – 3pm

How: check your email or speak to a member of the bargaining committee for details.

We need to show your employer that we are willing to fight for a fair agreement, and they cannot keep stalling. Your employer needs to meet us for mediation so we can get a fair agreement.

Questions and Answers:

Q: I have prescheduled overtime. Will I still work this shift?

A: No, you will not work any overtime. This includes overtime that you have already agreed to, or that is prescheduled.

Q: I have a regular shift schedule during the overtime ban. Will I still work then?

A: Yes, you will work any shift that is straight-time.

Q: I have prescheduled overtime on Tuesday, July 20. Will I still work this shift?

A: Yes, any overtime scheduled or offered after 12:01am on Tuesday, July 20 can be worked. You do have the right to refuse overtime in your collective agreement, Article 18.1 (f) (Overtime).

Q: My manager says that it is an emergency and I have to work overtime during the ban. How do I know if it is really an emergency?

A: If your manager tells you there is an emergency and you are required to work overtime, report that direction and the reason for the emergency immediately to the bargaining committee. If the bargaining committee does not agree that it is an emergency, we will take this up with the employer at the Labour Relations Board.

Q: My manager says that I'm an essential worker, so I have to work overtime during the ban. What does that mean?

A: It's your employer's responsibility to file for an essential service order if they believe that there are essential services. As of today, Friday July 16, they have not filed for essential services. This may be because they do not believe there are essential workers, or it may be another way to drag their feet and stall our job action.

At this point, there is no essential service designation in place, and therefore there are no essential workers. Everyone will be participating in the overtime ban. Should your employer file for an essential service designation, we will be ready and willing to negotiate these levels so that the most employees possible can participate in job action.

If you have any other questions, please speak to a member of the bargaining committee or attend the Townhall this Sunday to ask.

This notice was sent via email. As we continue job action, it will be very important for the Union to have your personal email address. If you did not receive this notice via email, log into the Member's Portal at members.bcgeu.ca and make sure your personal email address is correct and up to date.

In solidarity,

Tony Jillings, Bargaining Committee Chair

Bonny Swanson, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen – Staff Representative, Negotiations

