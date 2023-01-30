I am pleased to advise that the following members will represent you on your common table bargaining committee:
- Anthony (Tony) Jillings, Chairperson
- Roseanne Parsons, Member
Please join me in congratulating them and, offering your support and involvement as we begin the work of preparing for negotiations to renew your collective agreement.
As I advised when elections were opened, this coming round will be different because the Employer and Union will be negotiating a common collective agreement that will apply to all members of the Union at Whitecliff and Fleetwood Villa. That work although in its infancy, will involve the Whitecliff and Fleetwood Villa bargaining committees.
We will keep you informed throughout the process.
In solidarity,
Zoe Towle
Staff Representative – Negotiations
