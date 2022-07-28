Please be advised that on Friday, December 16th your local chair Roshni Singh will be conducting a site visit from 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. During this time, if you are on a break or if you decide to attend outside of your shift, Roshni will be available to hear any concerns related to the union. We have been told that the "theatre" will be made available for this meeting, but if you have any questions on where it is being held, please forward them to your General Manager Jason Calimbas.



We would appreciate your attendance so that the union can better understand how things are going at the worksite, and how the union can help you.



In solidarity,



Vyas Saran

Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP