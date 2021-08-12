Step 4 of B.C.'s Restart plan could start as early as September 7 – though this date could vary by region. Step 4 includes a return to fully re-opened offices and workplaces. Whether your worksite is returning to full capacity or you're returning to in-person work after working from home, our union can help address any health and safety concerns that may arise.

And remember: the best way to ensure your safety on the job is to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.



Get vaccinated: B.C.'s most recent COVID-19 surge has been fueled by those who are

unvaccinated or have only had one dose. This reminds us that getting

vaccinated is the most important tool we have in stopping transmission and

bringing the pandemic to an end.



The BCGEU encourages all members who have not yet been vaccinated to do so

according to the guidance of their doctor. Every vaccine administered in Canada

is safe and effective, as evaluated by Health Canada, and with shorter line-ups

it's even easier to get vaccinated. Go here to register, book an appointment and

get your vaccine:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register



You can also find vaccine drop-in locations and hours in your community here:

http://gov.bc.ca/VaxForBC



Safe workplaces:

Employers have the responsibility to maintain a safe workplace and to ensure

workers' privacy rights are respected. This includes having a communicable

disease plan in place that enforces appropriate handwashing and personal

hygiene practices, appropriate ventilation, and allowing staff to stay home when

sick.



Also remember that your right to refuse unsafe work is a legislative right and

responsibility of all workers in B.C. and that is no different during the COVID-19

pandemic. Read more about your right here.



Our union has consistently advocated for the appropriate usage of masks and

we urge you to continue wearing a mask indoors as an added layer of protection

for everyone.



If you have an urgent issue related to COVID-19 or a workplace health and

safety issue, please inform your supervisor first. If necessary, contact your

Occupational Health and Safety Committee representative, steward or local

chairperson.



Step 4 of the Restart plan must be done in a way that prioritizes the safety of B.C.'s workers. And by working together to keep each other safe – by getting vaccinated and following appropriate safety protocols – we can all play an important role in ensuring its success.



In solidarity,

Paul Finch, BCGEU Treasurer



Read more about the re-start plan here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/info/restart





UWU/MoveUP