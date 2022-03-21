Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Xyolhemeylh - Nominations for Bargaining Committee - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on April 14, 2022

Nominations for 3 bargaining committee members are now open. 

A nomination form is attached to this bulletin. Nominations close on Wednesday April 27, 2022 and can be faxed to 604.882.5032/toll free 1.800.946.0249 or emailed to [email protected] attention Lynette Patton.

Nominations must be received no later than 5:00 pm on Wednesday April 27, 2022.

Elections, if required, will occur following the closing of nominations.


In solidarity

Heather Turner
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 
Download nomination form here 
Download bargaining questionnaire here 



