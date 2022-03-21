Nominations for 3 bargaining committee members are now open.
A nomination form is attached to this bulletin. Nominations close on Wednesday April 27, 2022 and can be faxed to 604.882.5032/toll free 1.800.946.0249 or emailed to [email protected] attention Lynette Patton.
Nominations must be received no later than 5:00 pm on Wednesday April 27, 2022.
Elections, if required, will occur following the closing of nominations.
In solidarity
Heather Turner
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
Download nomination form here
Download bargaining questionnaire here
UWU/MoveUP
