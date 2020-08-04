 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  Xyolhemeylh - Union dues - BCGEU

Xyolhemeylh - Union dues - BCGEU

Published on August 04, 2020

The BCGEU recently discovered that no letter had been sent to your employer to start the dues deduction process. We've now corrected that error and dues of 1.85% of gross salary will be deducted from your gross pay, effective August 29.

Your employer will be sending you an approval form for the deduction of dues. Please complete the form and provide your authorization promptly so that the deductions can take place on schedule and prevent additional dues from being deducted from future cheques.

On a related matter your collective agreement has been finalized and can be found on the BCGEU website: click here.

In solidarity,

Brent Camilleri
Coordinator - Negotiations


