As we do not have a bargaining committee member from a Kids Club (School Age staff), we are opening up nominations for one bargaining committee position for Kids Club.

Should there be more nominations than positions available, the Union may conduct an election.

Nominations for the above bargaining committee position must be received in the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office by 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 by fax at 604-215-1410, by email at area03@bcgeu.ca, or by hand to the Lower Mainland Area Office at 130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4.

The bargaining committee will work with the BCGEU Staff Representative in negotiating the new collective agreement. The Union will provide bargaining training to the members of the bargaining committee.

In solidarity,

Kay Sinclair

Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here



