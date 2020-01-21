Please be advised that Dori Hogan has been acclaimed to your bargaining committee. Accordingly, the bargaining committee is comprised as follows:

- Dori Hogan

- Caroline Kent

- Swinder Sandher

- Jodi Woods

In the coming weeks, the Union bargaining committee will meet to review your bargaining surveys and develop bargaining proposals prior to negotiating a new collective agreement with the Employer.

A copy of the bargaining survey is attached. Please complete the bargaining survey and return to your steward or one of the bargaining committee members. You may also scan and email to area03@bcgeu.ca or fax to 604-215-1410. Please return your completed questionnaire by February 4, 2020.

In solidarity,

Kay Sinclair

Staff Representative

UWU/MoveUP