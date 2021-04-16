Thanks to your overwhelming response to our bargaining surveys, your bargaining committee has put the final touches on proposals and we are ready to meet with the Employer.

Our first day of bargaining will be April 21, 2021.

It is expected that both parties will exchange their proposal packages that day and then resume bargaining April 29 and May 5. Our first meetings will focus on non-monetary proposals. We'll negotiate non-monetary before we negotiate monetary proposals.

In order to ensure privacy and maintain members' comfort in communicating with the bargaining committee, we are transitioning to sending bulletins to personal email only. If you have not yet provided your personal email and personal cell number to BCGEU, please provide this information by contacting the area office as soon as possible by emailing [email protected] or by phoning 604-215-1499.

We will provide regular updates as bargaining progresses. Should you have any questions, please reach out to any of the bargaining committee members.

In solidarity,

Alison Waterhouse, Bargaining Committee Chair

Danika Murray, Bargaining Committee Member

Philip Coates, Bargaining Committee Member

Clint Robertson, Bargaining Committee Member

Alexis Lum, Bargaining Committee Member

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

