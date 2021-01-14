Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff are working remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Jan 11):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff are working remotely to assist members.
Click here to read more.
Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
York House School - Reminder Bargaining Committee Nominations - BCGEU
York House School - Reminder Bargaining Committee Nominations - BCGEU
Published on January 14, 2021
This is a reminder that the deadline for nominations to your bargaining committee closes at 5:00pm TODAY.
Attached to this notice are two nomination forms, one for the Bargaining Committee Chairperson and one for Bargaining Committee Member. Please use the appropriate form to indicate who you would like to nominated for each role and return to the Lower Mainland Area Office by the deadline. Should there be more nominations than positions available, the Union will conduct an election.
Nomination forms must be received by the area office by 5:00pm on January 14, 2021. You can return complete form to:
BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office, Attention: Larisa Mills By Email: Area03@bcgeu.ca