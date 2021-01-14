 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on January 14, 2021

This is a reminder that the deadline for nominations to your bargaining committee closes at 5:00pm TODAY.

Attached to this notice are two nomination forms, one for the Bargaining Committee Chairperson and one for Bargaining Committee Member. Please use the appropriate form to indicate who you would like to nominated for each role and return to the Lower Mainland Area Office by the deadline. Should there be more nominations than positions available, the Union will conduct an election.

Nomination forms must be received by the area office by 5:00pm on January 14, 2021. You can return complete form to:

BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office, Attention: Larisa Mills
By Email: Area03@bcgeu.ca

By Fax: 604-215-1410

 

In solidarity,

Larisa Mills
BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 
Download bargaining chairperson nomination form here 
Download bargaining committee nomination form here

