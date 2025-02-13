As your collective agreement expires on August 31, 2025, the Union needs to elect a bargaining committee to prepare for negotiations with your Employer.

Nominations are now open for the following available positions:

Chairperson of the Bargaining Committee, one (1) position

Bargaining Committee Member, two (2) positions

The election for Chairperson will be conducted first. If more than one candidate is nominated, there will be a ballot and the candidate with the most votes will be elected. Once the Chairperson has been chosen, there will be an election for the two Bargaining Committee members.

Yes, you can be nominated for the Chairperson position and for the Bargaining Committee member positions. If you are elected Chairperson, your nomination for Committee member would be unnecessary and withdrawn.

In order to be nominated, a member and nominator must complete the attached nomination form, and that form must be returned by: Sunday, March 16, 2025, by 4:00 p.m.

Each candidate who is nominated may complete, and send back with their nomination form, a campaign bulletin or information sheet on ONE 8.5" x 11" page which the Union will distribute to the membership with the ballots and post to the website in the event of an election. Any other campaign material used by any candidate is their responsibility. Please note that the information sheet should accompany the nomination form, and the nomination forms must be signed . Please read and follow the instructions carefully.

There is also a bargaining survey. To complete the bargaining survey, please contact a steward, or call the Area Office at (604) 215-1499. Completing the bargaining survey will help us when we are preparing the bargaining proposals.

Please send nomination forms as follows:

Email (preferred): [email protected]

By mail: Lower Mainland Area Office,

Suite #130 – 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4

Fax: 604-215-1410

In solidarity,

Kike Ayantayo Staff Representative

York House School Society Bargaining Committee Nomination Form