Congratulations! The tentative agreement has ratified with 85% of voters in favour of ratification.

Next Steps:

The Employer now needs to ratify the agreement with the board. Once both parties have ratified, the changes to your agreement will come into effect. Negotiated wage increases for September 1, 2021 will be paid retroactively, and we will be working with the employer to establish a timeline for this payment.

We will work with your employer to finalize your renewed collective agreement. This process can take longer than we'd like and we appreciate your patience. In the meantime, please refer to your ratification document for a complete list of the changes to your agreement.

On behalf of your bargaining committee, thank you for your input and support during this round of bargaining and congratulations again!

In Solidarity,

Alison Waterhouse, Bargaining Committee Chair

Philip Coates, Bargaining Committee Member

Alexis Lum, Bargaining Committee Member

Danika Murray, Bargaining Committee Member

Clint Robertson, Bargaining Committee Member

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP