You get to keep your union at CVSV



The group of Comox Valley Seniors Village (CVSV) employees who filed to decertify you from the BCGEU withdrew their application last week.



This is good news because it means that you get to keep your union and the rights you have in your collective agreement. Now we can focus squarely on the work we need to do to make changes at your workplace and prepare for your next round of bargaining.



We'll be holding a meeting in the parking lot next Wednesday, May 5 from 2 – 4 pm.



At the meeting, we'll be discussing the resolution of the decertification application and the unfair labour practice complaint, and talking about next steps for you and your union at the workplace.



I look forward to seeing you all there and answering any questions you have about the process and what happens next.



Cina Opel

Local 402 Chair



Sean Antrim

