You get to keep your union at CVSV

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
The group of Comox Valley Seniors Village (CVSV) employees who filed to decertify you from the BCGEU withdrew their application last week.
This is good news because it means that you get to keep your union and the rights you have in your collective agreement. Now we can focus squarely on the work we need to do to make changes at your workplace and prepare for your next round of bargaining.
We'll be holding a meeting in the parking lot next Wednesday, May 5 from 2 – 4 pm.
At the meeting, we'll be discussing the resolution of the decertification application and the unfair labour practice complaint, and talking about next steps for you and your union at the workplace.
I look forward to seeing you all there and answering any questions you have about the process and what happens next.