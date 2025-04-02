RSVP using this link:

http://events.bcgeu.ca/301_victoria_cool_aid_society_worker_appreciation_party

We all need to feel appreciated for what we do from time to time. Since the staff appreciation party was cancelled, your steward committee figured why not come together and appreciate each other!

Join us for a Worker Appreciation Party at our Victoria Area Office in our beautiful atrium. Come on down to hang out, rant, rave, enjoy some tunes (courtesy of various musically inclined VCAS workers and DJ Drop the Biscuit), cut a rug, have some snacks and appreciate the hell out of each other at a time when many of us are feeling pretty beaten down!

We want to ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time and we ask that everyone adhere to our union's Harassment/Bullying policy – click here to view the policy. Additionally, please allow us to provide all snacks in order to maintain a safe environment for our members with severe airborne food allergies!

We hope you can make it!

In solidarity,

Your VCAS Stewards:

Kate Banky, Local 301 Chair and Steward

Marina Bazalitskaya, Local 301 Treasurer

Matthew Busby-O'Connor, Steward

Jaime Eaglestick, Steward

Lucas Hayes, Steward

Peter Janz, Lead Steward

Jordan Kovacs, Steward

Rebecca McEwan, Steward

Mala Moulik, Local 301 Member-at-Large and Steward

Kenon Sugie, Steward

Monique Yuan, Local 301 Equity Member

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative





UWU/MoveUP