Important Update & Action Required

Transferring into the CBA

Since your employers moved into the health sector this summer, many of you have been asking what collective agreement you would eventually join. We can now confirm that as of July 10, 2024, you are appended to the Community Bargaining Association agreement (CBA).

We know you didn't expect to join a new contract this early, and this news might be surprising and confusing. To be clear, your working conditions have not changed as we are still working out details with the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC) and will have more information as talks unfold.

Being "appended to the CBA" means that the terms and conditions of the CSSEA General Services agreement have essentially been stapled to the back of the CBA agreement. Until April 1, 2026, there are no changes to your wage rates or other entitlements as you are still covered by the CSSEA agreement. You will have many opportunities to share your thoughts and concerns with stewards and worksite activists in the coming months so that our union can make the transition into the health sector as smooth, fair and worker centered as possible.

However, right now, because you are officially a CBA member, you have a powerful opportunity to join the fight CBA members have already launched to win significant wage increases (in-line with other healthcare workers!). But it's going to depend on everyone getting involved and taking action.

Important Next Steps

Just as supportive housing and women's transition housing workers are fighting for wages in-line with your Raincity and Lookout peers in the CBA, CBA members are fighting to close the gap with hospital staff, who have higher rates of compensation in wages, vacation, and shift premiums. If they win this bargaining battle, it will mean exponential wage increases for you.

To secure these priorities, the seven unions representing the existing workers in the CBA agreement need the full support of their members. They're conducting a strike vote, which gives every worker a chance to reaffirm their unwavering commitment to push for the best wages possible. An overwhelming YES vote serves as a powerful mandate for the bargaining committee. As part of the CBA, you are entitled and encouraged to participate in the strike vote.

Strike Vote Details

Although existing CBA members will be commencing their vote in the first week of November, your union and elected officers agree that you deserve all the information we can provide before you are asked to vote. Therefore, the strike vote for you (and members at multiple transferring housing agencies) will not start until the second week of November at the earliest.

Details on the strike vote and how to participate will be released next week. Over the next few weeks, we'll be spending time and resources meeting with members and answering your questions. It is our goal to make sure that every impacted member has an opportunity to become informed prior to casting a ballot.

Why Vote?

By voting to authorize a strike, you are affirming that a wage increase is a high priority for you, and if your peers in health get it, all supportive housing and women's transition housing workers should get it. You're also giving the CBA bargaining team greater leverage in negotiations to achieve these gains. Sometimes the threat of a strike is enough to make employers fold.

We understand that this is a lot to absorb and that a strike vote is a significant pledge to take. As our first action in the health sector, it's critical that we show unity and strength on this issue because it will set supportive housing and women's transition housing workers up for success in future rounds of bargaining, especially as you work towards building your own sector. Frontline workers like you must lead this initiative for it be successful; stay tuned for opportunities to provide input, get involved, and grow your activism!

Update your Contact Information

To ensure we can get your digital ballot to you so you can exercise your rights and have your say, please update your contact information – especially your personal email – in your BCGEU member portal. Our union needs your most up-to-date contact information for you to participate in the strike vote.

In solidarity,



Paul Finch

President





UWU/MoveUP