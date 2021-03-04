Due to a vendor issue, the BCGEU may be experiencing some email issues. Responses to email may take longer than usual.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Feb 1):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU EMAIL ISSUES (Mar 4):
Due to a vendor issue, the BCGEU may be experiencing some email issues. Responses to email may take longer than usual.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Feb 1):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff continue to work remotely to assist members.
Click here to read more.
Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
Your 2020 taxes and work-from-home expenses - BCGEU
Your 2020 taxes and work-from-home expenses - BCGEU
Published on March 04, 2021
If you have been working at home throughout (or for at least four consecutive weeks) during the COVID-19 pandemic, you should know that the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) may allow you to claim up to $400 on your personal income tax return for the 2020 tax year.
This new temporary flat rate method was announced by the Government of Canada on December 15, 2020 in order to simplify claiming the deduction for home office expenses for the 2020 tax year.
Eligible Canadians can claim home office expenses (your work-space-in-the-home expenses, office supplies, and certain phone expenses) of $2 for each day worked at home due to COVID-19 (with a requirement of at least four (4) consecutive weeks having been worked at home) up to a maximum of $400 for 200 days.
Eligible Canadians who make a claim of up to $400 are not required to get a signed T2200 form from their employer.
If you wish to claim more than $400, and can provide your detailed calculations supported by receipts, you will need your employer to sign a completed T2200 form or, if you have no other employment expenses (such as a vehicle), you can use the simplified version, T2200S form.
Read here for full details about eligibility requirements and how to calculate your deduction amount using the temporary flat rate method.