If you have been working at home throughout (or for at least four consecutive weeks) during the COVID-19 pandemic, you should know that the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) may allow you to claim up to $400 on your personal income tax return for the 2020 tax year.



This new temporary flat rate method was announced by the Government of Canada on December 15, 2020 in order to simplify claiming the deduction for home office expenses for the 2020 tax year.



Eligible Canadians can claim home office expenses (your work-space-in-the-home expenses, office supplies, and certain phone expenses) of $2 for each day worked at home due to COVID-19 (with a requirement of at least four (4) consecutive weeks having been worked at home) up to a maximum of $400 for 200 days.



Eligible Canadians who make a claim of up to $400 are not required to get a signed T2200 form from their employer.



If you wish to claim more than $400, and can provide your detailed calculations supported by receipts, you will need your employer to sign a completed T2200 form or, if you have no other employment expenses (such as a vehicle), you can use the simplified version, T2200S form.



Read here for full details about eligibility requirements and how to calculate your deduction amount using the temporary flat rate method.



In solidarity,



Cindy Battersby

Vice President, BCGEU Component 7

(Education, Scientific, Technical and Administration)





UWU/MoveUP