Our union, in partnership with a research team from University College Dublin, wants to know more about the safety measures used in your workplace to protect against COVID-19 and future infectious diseases.



Research shows that some workplaces are common settings for infectious disease outbreaks due to transmission between employees, their households, and communities. Because employees have a legal right to a safe workplace, employers must do their best to create safe work conditions.



To help us understand what can be improved, please complete this five-minute survey:Working with COVID survey



Participation in this survey is anonymous and input will help identify how to keep the global workforce safe and healthy both now (as restrictions loosen) and in the future. We encourage you to forward this multilingual survey to friends and colleagues.



Thank you for your hard work and resilience throughout this pandemic.



UWU/MoveUP