Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Jun 28):
CASTLEGAR OFFICE CLOSURE (Jul 20):
The Castlegar office is currently closed, as a result of a safety precaution, until further notice. Staff continue to work from home. For assistance, please contact the area office.
Research shows that some workplaces are common settings for infectious disease outbreaks due to transmission between employees, their households, and communities. Because employees have a legal right to a safe workplace, employers must do their best to create safe work conditions.
Participation in this survey is anonymous and input will help identify how to keep the global workforce safe and healthy both now (as restrictions loosen) and in the future. We encourage you to forward this multilingual survey to friends and colleagues.
Thank you for your hard work and resilience throughout this pandemic.