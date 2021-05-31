As a library worker or librarian who takes on multiple roles and experiences incredible stress from serving B.C.'s communities, we know that this past year has been difficult for you. Your mental health and wellness are critical and, as our union wrote in the latest Provincial issue, burnout has been a serious issue for you since before the pandemic.



This is the message our union brought to the BC Library Association Conference last week as part of our sponsorship, which included a virtual booth staffed by fellow BCGEU members and library bargaining council members Jen Seper and Tanya Boyd as well as a keynote introduction speech by BCGEU President Stephanie Smith. This message was also infused in the resources we provided conference attendees, to support library workers' self-care and fight for systemic change.



Whether or not you were able to attend the conference, we wanted to ensure you received the same resources:

We also wish to remind you that your workplace steward and OHS rep, local area office, component executive, and bargaining council members are all available to support you in your psychological health and safety at work.



Finally, we want to assure you that you are not alone. Based on the feedback we heard at the BCGEU's virtual booth, library workers across the province are experiencing similar pandemic challenges and systemic stressors, and many are eager to share and learn about mental health supports. No matter our union affiliation, we must stick together.



In solidarity,



Jen Seper, Chair, BCGEU Library Bargaining Council

Tanya Boyd, Member, BCGEU Library Bargaining Council

Cindy Battersby, Vice President, BCGEU Component 7

UWU/MoveUP