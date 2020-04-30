×
Your New Shop Stewards - Ministry of Attorney General – New Westminster Law Courts - 651 Carnarvon St, New Westminster - BCGEU
Published on April 30, 2020
Nominations closed for 2 (two) steward positions on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
We are pleased to announce that Sarah Day and Melissa Plante are the new stewards at the Ministry of Attorney General – New Westminster Law Courts and will join your existing steward team. Please join us in wishing Sarah and Melissa well in their new positions. In Solidarity, Paula Dribnenki Staff Representative Download PDF of notice here.
