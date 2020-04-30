Nominations closed for 2 (two) steward positions on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.



We are pleased to announce that Sarah Day and Melissa Plante are the new stewards at the Ministry of Attorney General – New Westminster Law Courts and will join your existing steward team.



Please join us in wishing Sarah and Melissa well in their new positions.



In Solidarity,



Paula Dribnenki

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here.





UWU/MoveUP