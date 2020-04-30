 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Your New Shop Stewards - Ministry of Attorney General – New Westminster Law Courts - 651 Carnarvon St, New Westminster - BCGEU

Published on April 30, 2020

Nominations closed for 2 (two) steward positions on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. 

We are pleased to announce that Sarah Day and Melissa Plante are the new stewards at the Ministry of Attorney General – New Westminster Law Courts and will join your existing steward team.

Please join us in wishing Sarah and Melissa well in their new positions.

In Solidarity,

Paula Dribnenki
Staff Representative

