Dear Friend,

Next week, we're heading back to the bargaining table, with more talks scheduled for the following week.

We're still working through key non-monetary issues-like modernizing our collective agreement and securing fair telework provisions. But we expect to exchange proposals on wages, benefits, and other monetary items soon.

That's when we'll see if the employer is bringing an offer we can work with-or if we'll need to turn up the pressure to get a deal.

We need to go into this critical round of talks with the most up-to-date information about your priorities and what you're ready to fight for. If our bargaining committee is going to take a strong stand at the table, we need to know that members are behind us.

Will you fill out this quick poll before it closes on June 17?

You might have noticed we're checking in with you more often during this round of bargaining-and there's a good reason for that.

Collective bargaining is a democratic process where members like you help set the agenda and decide where to draw the lines. With economic conditions changing rapidly, we're checking back periodically to see if your views have changed.

Your engagement is critical-because our bargaining power depends on a united, engaged membership that's ready to back up our demands with collective action.

By participating in surveys like this one, you're helping shape the direction of bargaining and giving your committee the leverage to win real gains at the table. Click here to complete the survey before the June 17 deadline.

In solidarity,

Your Public Service Bargaining Committee

Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President

Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff





UWU/MoveUP