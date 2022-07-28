Your bargaining committee is currently working to make sure that the negotiated changes to our agreement are correctly integrated into the full text of the previous main agreement. Once the final draft is complete and the employer has signed off on it, the agreement will be formatted and ready for production. We anticipate that the printed collective agreement will be distributed early in the new year. In the meantime, the memorandum of settlement with all new language is available for reference on both the Public Service Agency (PSA) and BCGEU websites.



New pay scales and retroactive payments

The PSA is responsible for implementing the terms of the renewed agreement through their payroll system. The BCGEU is in regular contact with the PSA as we work through the implementation process.



We anticipate that the revised pay scales including the year 1 wage increases will be posted shortly.



The implementation of pay increases will likely take place in two stages: The introduction of the new pay rates will take place first. Following that, retroactive payments will follow. Many of you have been asking about the timeline for the payment of retroactive pay. The PSA has advised that they are currently prioritizing implementation of wage increases and then retroactive pay.



Reminder: While the timing of wage increases and retroactive pay are still being determined, all terms of the newly ratified agreement are now in effect, including the new leaves.



Component Agreements

Component agreements will be produced and printed at the same time as the Main Agreement, and the final language will be posted electronically as soon as they are ready.



Employer FAQ

The PSA has posted an FAQ addressing the changes to the BCGEU 19th agreement. It can be found on MyHr via the following link:

Collective agreements - Province of British Columbia (gov.bc.ca)



Many of the questions you may have in terms of the implementation of the agreement, including new wage rates, retro pay etc. will be posted on these FAQs which are updated regularly.



We will update you as progress is made.



In solidarity,



Your BCGEU Public Service Bargaining Committee



Stephanie Smith, President and Committee Chair

Paul Finch, Treasurer

Judy Phipps, Executive Vice President

Dean Purdy, Vice President - Component 1

Kusam Doal, Vice President - Component 5

Judy Fox-McGuire, Vice President - Component 6

Kayla Woodruff, First Vice President - Component 6

Maria Middlemiss, Vice President - Component 12

Matt Damario, Component 12

Robert Davis, Vice President - Component 20

Michael Eso, Secretary and Lead Negotiator

Lisa Lane, Support Staff













