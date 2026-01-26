Last year, you and your co-workers were part of one of the most significant strikes in our union's history, with more than 25,000 members on picket lines.

It's been decades since our union launched a strike on this scale, and with that came powerful successes and real challenges. There's a lot to learn both from what worked and from what didn't.

To help gather those lessons, more than 4,000 members completed a detailed survey, sharing thoughtful and valuable reflections. Thank you.

The results are in, and here's one of the most significant findings: the strike increased trust in our union, and deepened members' connection to each other.

Digging deeper into your survey responses, some clear successes stood out – like the effective use of rallies and remarkably smooth systems for picket shift check-in and electronic strike pay. You also pointed out areas for improvement, including making virtual picketing more accessible, adapting strategy and communications to the realities of remote work, and more clearly showing members how their actions fit into the overall strategy.

Click here to read the detailed survey results.

This feedback is incredibly valuable. It provides a roadmap for improving systems and strategies in future disputes and offers insight into how to keep building strength and solidarity across our union. The Provincial Executive will be reviewing the survey results alongside staff reports and making recommendations to build on the lessons learned, so we're even better prepared the next time we need to stand together.

Thanks again to everyone who shared such insightful and valuable feedback to help strengthen the union and shape how we move forward, together.

In solidarity,

Paul Finch





UWU/MoveUP