Your Tentative Agreement: What It Means and What Comes Next

The ratification process is officially underway - and BCGEU President and Public Service Bargaining Committee Chair Paul Finch has an important video message for you. In it, he reflects on the mediation process that got us here, what this tentative agreement means for members and key highlights of the agreement, and what comes next in the process.

Reminder: Telephone Town Hall for Public Service Members – Tonight!

Thursday, October 30, 7:00 p.m. (PT)

All BCGEU members in the public service will receive a call on their personal phones to join the live discussion - no need to dial in. This is your chance to hear directly from your bargaining committee, ask questions, and learn more about the tentative agreement and the ratification process.

Memorandum of Settlement

The Memorandum of Settlement (MOS) is now available here. This document outlines the full details of the tentative agreement - containing everything that your bargaining committee and your employer have agreed to. You can also read the highlights of the tentative agreement here.

Stay Informed

Visit our new microsite: Tentative Agreement and Ratification Vote Information, where you'll find helpful resources, including:

A summary of the tentative agreement

The return to work agreement

Ratification vote information

Links to upcoming online webinars

FAQs

We know you may have many questions, so we've created a new Ratification FAQ web page that will be regularly updated with answers and information throughout the ratification process.

Your participation matters. Stay engaged and informed and we will continue to keep you updated every step of the way.

In solidarity,

Your Public Service Bargaining Committee

Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President

Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff





UWU/MoveUP