Your Tentative Agreement: What It Means and What Comes Next
The ratification process is officially underway - and BCGEU President and Public Service Bargaining Committee Chair Paul Finch has an important video message for you. In it, he reflects on the mediation process that got us here, what this tentative agreement means for members and key highlights of the agreement, and what comes next in the process.
Reminder: Telephone Town Hall for Public Service Members – Tonight!
Thursday, October 30, 7:00 p.m. (PT)
All BCGEU members in the public service will receive a call on their personal phones to join the live discussion - no need to dial in. This is your chance to hear directly from your bargaining committee, ask questions, and learn more about the tentative agreement and the ratification process.
Memorandum of Settlement
The Memorandum of Settlement (MOS) is now available here. This document outlines the full details of the tentative agreement - containing everything that your bargaining committee and your employer have agreed to. You can also read the highlights of the tentative agreement here.
Stay Informed
Visit our new microsite: Tentative Agreement and Ratification Vote Information, where you'll find helpful resources, including:
- A summary of the tentative agreement
- The return to work agreement
- Ratification vote information
- Links to upcoming online webinars
FAQs
We know you may have many questions, so we've created a new Ratification FAQ web page that will be regularly updated with answers and information throughout the ratification process.
Your participation matters. Stay engaged and informed and we will continue to keep you updated every step of the way.
In solidarity,
Your Public Service Bargaining Committee
Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair
Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer
Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President
Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President
Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President
Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative
DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President
Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative
Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President
Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator
Larisa Mills, Staff Representative
Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2025. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs