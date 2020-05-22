Your union and WorkSafeBC guidance for re-opening



Over the past 10 days, your union's executive, component vice presidents and Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) team provided input to the Workers' Compensation Board (WorkSafeBC) as they developed guidance for sectors that are re-opening, as per the B.C. government's Restart Plan.



We provided feedback on protocols and best practices to help each industry resume operations (or continue operations) in a safe way during the COVID-19 pandemic. We raised key issues and concerns and made practical suggestions for measures moving forward.



WorkSafeBC has now posted its guidance for some sectors on its website here. We encourage you to review the guidance for your sector.



We know that the process of reopening will be challenging. As workplaces adapt to a new reality, it is critical that employers take all reasonable steps to protect workers, and that workers are included in the planning and implementation of new procedures, to address the risks associated with COVID-19.



If you have any concerns or challenges as re-opening plans unfold, please notify your OHS rep, shop steward or email health@bcgeu.ca. We will take action to help address your issues, and alert WorkSafeBC.











UWU/MoveUP