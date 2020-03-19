Component 5 & COVID-19: Recycling suspended at BC Liquor Stores

Component 5 and COVID-19: Recycling suspended at BC Liquor Stores



You voiced your concerns, your union raised them loud and clear, and now your employer has listened – effective immediately, the returning of empty containers at BC Liquor Stores has been suspended.



Although government and health authorities currently state that the risk of handling empty containers continues to be low during the COVID-19 pandemic, the comfort of our members remains the priority of your union and your employer. This is a big win!



While this new restriction is in place, please encourage customers to explore alternative recycling methods or to wait until this restriction is lifted. The employer should have emailed you a notice to print and post for customers.



And please continue to follow the guidance of government and health authorities, including consistent hand-washing and social distancing. Should you need any support implementing these measures with customers, please contact your supervisor, steward or area office.



Your union continues to hear your concerns and advocate for their response as the COVID-19 situation evolves. Please email health@bcgeu.ca to ensure it is treated appropriately.



In solidarity,

Kusam Doal, Vice President, Component 5





UWU/MoveUP