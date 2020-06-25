Your union's position on changes at the Liquor Distribution Branch



I am writing today to clarify your union's position about recent announcements made by the B.C. government, and some potential changes, that affect the Liquor Distribution Branch.



On June 16, Attorney General David Eby announced a temporary wholesale pricing model that will allow liquor licensees to purchase beer, wine and spirits at reduced cost. The pricing change will be in effect from end of July 2020 to March 31, 2021.



Although this will result in a slight reduction in revenue for the LDB, your union supports this temporary measure because it puts that money into the hands of community businesses which supports the province's overall economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.



In addition to changes to the temporary hospitality pricing model, the provincial government announced that work is underway on several other measures including the adoption of recommendations contained in the third-party assessment by Deloitte of the LDB's liquor distribution centre in Delta.



One change that the Deloitte report recommended, and which the LDB will begin work on after the temporary hospitality pricing model is operation, is the addition of an order management system that will provide wholesale customers with greater visibility into the status of orders and a transportation management system to optimize transportation efficiency.



In general, your union is in favour of improving customer service, including processes and efficiency in the distribution system, so long as it is not at the expense of BCGEU members. Therefore, your union will be monitoring the implementation of the order management system and transportation management system to ensure it adheres to, and does not comprise, your rights or livelihoods.



The Deloitte report also identified options to replace the current system for delivery of non-stock wholesale products (NSWP). These options have not yet been evaluated or determined to be implemented by the LDB. However, it is your union's assessment that Deloitte has recommended changes that will reduce lead time for NSWP while avoiding major changes to the current system. Your union is fully against any measure of privatization and believes Deloitte's recommendation is in line with our position.



We will continue to keep you updated on these changes and any others.



In solidarity,

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice President





UWU/MoveUP