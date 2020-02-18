***PLEASE POST ON UNION BOARD***



This notice is to advise all BCGEU members at RainCity Housing & Support Society that the following people are the current shop stewards for your worksite:

• Beshele Caron

• Urs Dring

• Alicia Gray

• Heather Guthrie

• Hanzl

• Tyler Hubscher

• Courtney Kelly

• Kimberly Luscombe

• Shannon Nickel

• Kevin Ramsay

• Meagan Taylor

• Coral Watson

• Randy Whitman

• Justin Sutherland

• Sean Harper

If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your collective agreement, please feel free to contact any of the above noted stewards.



If you require contact information for a steward, call the BCGEU at 604-215-1499.



In solidarity



Nicki Pearson

Staff Representative



