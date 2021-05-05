Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on May 05, 2021

***PLEASE POST ON UNION BOARD***


This notice is to advise all BCGEU members at RainCity Housing & Support Society that the following people are the current shop stewards for your worksite:

  • Beshele Caron
  • Urs Dring
  • Heather Guthrie
  • Hanzl
  • Sean Harper
  • Odette Henwood
  • Courtney Kelly
  • Kimberly Luscombe
  • Shannon Nickel
  • Kevin Ramsay
  • Justin Sutherland
  • Meagan Taylor
  • Coral Watson
  • Randy Whitman
  • Kash Bajaj
  • Rob Gillard

If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your collective agreement, please feel free to contact any of the above noted stewards.

If you require contact information for a steward, call the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office at 604-215-1499.

In solidarity

Nicki Pearson
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here.


