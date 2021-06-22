Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on June 22, 2021

Members across the province at Youth Corrections have voted in favor of 40-hour workweek proposals.

Between May 1 -14, 2021 a total of 124 ballots were casted by Youth Corrections members.
 
The results are:

  • 65 (52%) voted in favor of a 40 hour workweek proposal.
  • 58 (47%) voted not in favor.
  • 1 spoilt ballot

The Youth Corrections 40-hour workweek proposals will now be moved to government for their review and decision on whether or not they will approve them. We will keep you advised as the proposals move forward. 

More information about the 40 hour work week:


