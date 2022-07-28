Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. YRB SA-10 Joint Labour Management Meeting Minutes - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

YRB SA-10 Joint Labour Management Meeting Minutes - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on September 22, 2022

Please see the attached minutes from the September 7, 2022, YRB SA-10 Joint Labour Management Meeting.
 
If you have an issue you would like to put forward for the next YRB SA-10 JLM, please let us know by emailing [email protected] or letting one of your committee members know.
 
 
In solidarity,
 
Jeff Burns, JLM Committee Member
Jon Staples, JLM Committee Member
Matthew Stooshnoff, JLM Committee Member
Sarah Maglio, BCGEU Staff Representative – East Kootenay Area08
 

Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of YRB SA-10 Joint Labour Management Meeting Minutes

UWU/MoveUP