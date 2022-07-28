Please be advised James (Jim) Kastrukoff, Local 1009 Chairperson and Jon Staples, Local 1009 Second Vice-Chairperson, will be conducting worksite visits at the following worksites at the approximate times:



Monday, September 26, 2022

Creston Yard 10:00 a.m.

Crawford Bay Yard 1:30 p.m.



Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Winlaw Yard 8:00 a.m.

New Denver Yard 9:30 a.m.

Nakusp Yard 11:00 a.m.

Edgewood Yard 2:00 p.m.



Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Kaslo Yard 10:00 a.m.

Trout Lake Yard 1:00 p.m.



Thursday, September 29, 2022

Nelson Yard 8:00 a.m.

Nelson OH&S Meeting 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Salmo Yard 2:00 p.m.





