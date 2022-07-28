Please be advised James (Jim) Kastrukoff, Local 1009 Chairperson and Jon Staples, Local 1009 Second Vice-Chairperson, will be conducting worksite visits at the following worksites at the approximate times:
Monday, September 26, 2022
Creston Yard 10:00 a.m.
Crawford Bay Yard 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Winlaw Yard 8:00 a.m.
New Denver Yard 9:30 a.m.
Nakusp Yard 11:00 a.m.
Edgewood Yard 2:00 p.m.
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Kaslo Yard 10:00 a.m.
Trout Lake Yard 1:00 p.m.
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Nelson Yard 8:00 a.m.
Nelson OH&S Meeting 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Salmo Yard 2:00 p.m.
