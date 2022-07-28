Click here to find info on COVID-19

YRB (SA-10), Local 1009 - worksite visits - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on September 12, 2022

Please be advised James (Jim) Kastrukoff, Local 1009 Chairperson and Jon Staples, Local 1009 Second Vice-Chairperson, will be conducting worksite visits at the following worksites at the approximate times: 

Monday, September 26, 2022

Creston Yard                     10:00 a.m.
Crawford Bay Yard            1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Winlaw Yard                      8:00 a.m.
New Denver Yard              9:30 a.m.
Nakusp Yard                     11:00 a.m.
Edgewood Yard                 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Kaslo Yard                        10:00 a.m.
Trout Lake Yard                1:00 p.m.
  
Thursday, September 29, 2022

Nelson Yard                     8:00 a.m.
Nelson OH&S Meeting    10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Salmo Yard                      2:00 p.m.
 

UWU/MoveUP