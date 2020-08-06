 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. YRB (SA14) Nominations for Labour Management Committee Alternates - BCGEU

Published on August 06, 2020

 

Nominations are now open for two alternates on your Labour Management committee.

 

Nomination forms are attached to this bulletin. Nominations close on Tuesday September 8, 2020. Nominations can be faxed, emailed, or mailed to your area office. 

 

Nominations must be received no later than 12:00 P.M.

 

In the event we receive more nominations than positions available, an election will be conducted using e-voting.

 

In solidarity

 

Dwayne Ardell

Staff Representative


UWU/MoveUP