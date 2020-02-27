Your new collective agreement with the Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA) ratified on February 26, 2020.
Summary of the new agreement:
- It's a four year agreement from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2023.
- There will be a wage increase retroactive to October 1, 2019 of 1.25 - 2 % for regular employees, depending on classification, and 15 - 19 % for the auxiliaries depending on qualifications. Each of the following years will have a wage increase of 1 - 2 % for regular employees, depending on classification, and 0 - 1.5 % for auxiliaries. Each year will also see step increases for those who are not yet at the top step.
- The extended health benefits plan will have significant improvements to coverage. Before the coverage was $100 - $250 and some of the benefits had a combined maximum. Now each paramedical practitioner will be covered up to $500 (the maximum will no longer be combined).
- Split shifts have been eliminated.
- Overtime will be rounded up to 15 minute increments.
- Bereavement leave improvements: immediate family will be 5 days (up from 3), and the loss of an aunt, uncle, niece, or nephew will have a paid day (before the leave was without pay).
- Paid sick leave has been expanded so that it can be used to care for a spouse, partner or parent (not just a child).
- Job share partners will be paid at their existing rate rather than auxiliary rate for additional hours.
- 5 days of paid domestic or sexual violence leave per calendar year for those experiencing domestic or sexual violence.
Many thanks to your Bargaining Committee (Sulekha Sharma & Marnie Hendrickson) for their time and effort in achieving this positive outcome.
In solidarity
Paula Dribnenki, Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?