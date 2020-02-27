Your new collective agreement with the Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA) ratified on February 26, 2020.

Summary of the new agreement:

It's a four year agreement from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2023.

There will be a wage increase retroactive to October 1, 2019 of 1.25 - 2 % for regular employees, depending on classification, and 15 - 19 % for the auxiliaries depending on qualifications. Each of the following years will have a wage increase of 1 - 2 % for regular employees, depending on classification, and 0 - 1.5 % for auxiliaries. Each year will also see step increases for those who are not yet at the top step.

The extended health benefits plan will have significant improvements to coverage. Before the coverage was $100 - $250 and some of the benefits had a combined maximum. Now each paramedical practitioner will be covered up to $500 (the maximum will no longer be combined).

Split shifts have been eliminated.

Overtime will be rounded up to 15 minute increments.

Bereavement leave improvements: immediate family will be 5 days (up from 3), and the loss of an aunt, uncle, niece, or nephew will have a paid day (before the leave was without pay).

Paid sick leave has been expanded so that it can be used to care for a spouse, partner or parent (not just a child).

Job share partners will be paid at their existing rate rather than auxiliary rate for additional hours.

5 days of paid domestic or sexual violence leave per calendar year for those experiencing domestic or sexual violence.

Many thanks to your Bargaining Committee (Sulekha Sharma & Marnie Hendrickson) for their time and effort in achieving this positive outcome.

In solidarity

Paula Dribnenki, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



