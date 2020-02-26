B.C.'S UNION SINCE 1919
  2. YWCA - Tentative Collective Agreement Reached - BCGEU

Published on February 26, 2020

Your elected Bargaining Committee and your Employer have successfully negotiated a tentative Collective Agreement. The Bargaining Committee will be conducting a ratification meeting. You will have an opportunity to review, question and vote on the tentative agreement. This meeting is your opportunity to vote on this tentative agreement, and we are excited to share the results with you.

Meeting Information:

ROOM CHANGE

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Time: 6:00 pm
Place: Skills Plus, 4th Floor
           535 Hornby Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2E8

Your Bargaining Committee thank all of you for your support through this process.

 

In solidarity

Sulekha Sharma, Bargaining Committee Chair
Marnie Hendrickson, Bargaining Committee Member
Paula Dribnenki, BCGEU Staff Representative

