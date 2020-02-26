Your elected Bargaining Committee and your Employer have successfully negotiated a tentative Collective Agreement. The Bargaining Committee will be conducting a ratification meeting. You will have an opportunity to review, question and vote on the tentative agreement. This meeting is your opportunity to vote on this tentative agreement, and we are excited to share the results with you.
Meeting Information:
ROOM CHANGE
Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Time: 6:00 pm
Place: Skills Plus, 4th Floor
535 Hornby Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2E8
Your Bargaining Committee thank all of you for your support through this process.
In solidarity
Sulekha Sharma, Bargaining Committee Chair
Marnie Hendrickson, Bargaining Committee Member
Paula Dribnenki, BCGEU Staff Representative
