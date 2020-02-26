Your elected Bargaining Committee and your Employer have successfully negotiated a tentative Collective Agreement. The Bargaining Committee will be conducting a ratification meeting. You will have an opportunity to review, question and vote on the tentative agreement. This meeting is your opportunity to vote on this tentative agreement, and we are excited to share the results with you.

Meeting Information:

ROOM CHANGE

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Time: 6:00 pm

Place: Skills Plus, 4th Floor

535 Hornby Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2E8

Your Bargaining Committee thank all of you for your support through this process.

In solidarity

Sulekha Sharma, Bargaining Committee Chair

Marnie Hendrickson, Bargaining Committee Member

Paula Dribnenki, BCGEU Staff Representative

