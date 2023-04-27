Click here to find info on COVID-19

1203 Executive By-Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on July 11, 2023

We are pleased to announce that Cheryse Bonamis has been duly acclaimed as Member at Large, and Stephanie Wong has been duly acclaimed as Young Worker.

Please join us in wishing them well in their positions.

In solidarity,

 

Jennifer Elkabbany
Local 1203 Chairperson

Romeena Sidhu
BCGEU Staff Representative

