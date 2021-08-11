Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS:
Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan.
Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
CASTLEGAR OFFICE CLOSURE (Jul 20):
The Castlegar office is currently closed, as a result of a safety precaution, until further notice. Staff continue to work from home. For assistance, please contact the area office.
14 Day Waiting Period after International Travel - BCGEU
Published on August 11, 2021
14 Day Waiting Period after International Travel
We are concerned about the employer's decision to continue keeping all members off work for 14 days after international travel. We would like to meet with the employer soon to discuss their decision, specifically the medical and scientific evidence it is based on. We will raise this issue with government and review it's practices, and those of employers in other sectors. And we will also otherwise review the legality of the employer's policy, and get back to you on this as soon as possible.
Dean Purdy Vice President, Component 1 (Corrections and Sheriff Services)