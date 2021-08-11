14 Day Waiting Period after International Travel



We are concerned about the employer's decision to continue keeping all members off work for 14 days after international travel. We would like to meet with the employer soon to discuss their decision, specifically the medical and scientific evidence it is based on. We will raise this issue with government and review it's practices, and those of employers in other sectors. And we will also otherwise review the legality of the employer's policy, and get back to you on this as soon as possible.



Dean Purdy

Vice President, Component 1 (Corrections and Sheriff Services)





UWU/MoveUP