1701 Alliance Facility Solutions (CBRE) - Shop steward nominations - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on July 21, 2023

Nominations are now open for shop steward positions at Alliance Facility Solutions Inc. (CBRE), Victoria (Area 01).

The deadline for submission of nominations is:

Friday, July 28, 2023, by 4 p.m.

 
Nomination forms must be submitted by mail, fax, or email (details on attached nomination form).
 
Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the union.
 
In solidarity,
 
Deanne Terpenning, Local 1701 Chair
Stacey Campbell, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of nomination form here



