The union received three (3) nominations for shop stewards in Local 1701 at Elements Casino Victoria over the course of the nomination period which ended on June 13, 2023.

Online voting will now proceed to elect two (2) new Shop Stewards from the list of three (3) members nominated:

Barbara Van Kerkoerle

Nicole Becker

Misha McDiarmid

All members should receive an electronic ballot starting at Noon, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, to the email address we have on file for you via our SimplyVoting software. Please ensure you check your inbox, junk email box and auto sort folders for your ballot email (the email will be from: [email protected]).







Following the close of voting on Friday, July 7, 2023, the union will send out a communication with the names of the newly elected shop stewards.



In solidarity,



Deanne Terpenning, Local 1701 Chair

Stacey Campbell, Staff Representative



