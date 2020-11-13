 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. 1710 – City of Fort St. John - Bargaining Set to Start - BCGEU

Published on November 13, 2020

This bulletin is to update the membership about the Collective Bargaining process between the Union and the City of Fort St. John. Your committee will be meeting with your Employer November 16 – 20th, 2020, to commence negotiations.

We will keep you updated throughout the week.

In solidarity,

Ashley Murphey – Bargaining Chair
Bob Corbett – Bargaining Committee Member
Naomi Gallant – Bargaining Committee Member
Charlene Jackson – Bargaining Committee Member
Selena Yates – Bargaining Committee Member
Angie Panoulias, Staff Representative

