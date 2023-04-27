Click here to find info on COVID-19

2003 Local Executive - Notice of Meeting - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 30, 2023

Please see below the agenda for the upcoming Local Executive meeting. being held on Microsoft Teams Friday, 14th July, 2023 from 18:00-20:00.

 

1. Call to order

2. Indigenous Land Acknowledgement

3. Reading of previous minutes

4. Business arising from minutes

5. Resolutions discussion

6. New business

7. Good & welfare

8. Adjournment

 

Where: Online, via Microsoft teams. The link will be emailed to you separately.

When: Friday, 14th July, from 6-8pm

 

In solidarity,

 

Jason Singh
Staff Representative

Sebastian Kallos
Local 2003 Chairperson


Download PDF of notice here

