To All BCGEU Members at BC NDP MLAs (Constituency Assistants):

Congratulations to our three Bargaining Committee members, elected by acclamation:

Jessica Lar-Son

Preet Sangha

Andrea McDonald

Additionally, both Andrea and Preet received nominations for the position of Chairperson and there will be an election. The successful candidate will become Chairperson of the Bargaining Committee and the runner up will secure the second position as Bargaining Committee member.

Voting for Bargaining Committee Chairperson



The BCGEU is pleased to offer electronic balloting for this election process. You will receive an email on March 18th, with a link to vote online and your unique voting credentials. Please participate and vote. This will be the only method for casting your ballot. If you know of another member that doesn't get credentials to vote because we do not have their email address, please tell them to contact negotiations.elections@bcgeu.ca.

Deadline to cast your vote is 12 noon on Wednesday, April 1st, 2020.

Member On-line Survey

In order to assist the Committee in prioritizing members' proposals for bargaining, we ask that you spend a few moments filling out a Survey Monkey questionnaire - it's quick, easy and confidential. Let your Bargaining Committee know what issues matter to you. You can access the Survey Monkey at the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/M6SV7ZF.



In the coming weeks your newly formed Bargaining Committee, along with BCGEU Staff Negotiator Linsay Buss, will review all of the returned surveys. The information you provide will help formulate bargaining proposals that will eventually be presented to your Employer and potentially become part of your collective agreement.



Remember, this your collective agreement that is about to be renegotiated, so your input is vitally important.



Deadline to provide input in the bargaining survey is 12 noon on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020.



To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,

Linsay Buss

Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here.

Download PDF of Preet Sangha bio here.

Download PDF of Andrea McDonald bio here