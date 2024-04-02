Congratulations to the 2024 BCGEU Scholarship Winners.
The BCGEU is pleased to support our 2024 scholarship recipients in their continuing education.
2024 BCGEU Scholarship Winners
Scholarship of $2000 for full-time students and $1000 for part-time students were awarded to members and their families across the province with a total of $90,000 awarded in the total.
Winners will be mailed a letter with instructions on how to claim their scholarship.
Members can also apply for scholarships from our National union, NUPGE. Find more details here.
