Published on April 02, 2024

Congratulations to the 2024 BCGEU Scholarship Winners.

 

The BCGEU is pleased to support our 2024 scholarship recipients in their continuing education.

Scholarship of $2000 for full-time students and $1000 for part-time students were awarded to members and their families across the province with a total of $90,000 awarded in the total.

Winners will be mailed a letter with instructions on how to claim their scholarship.

Members can also apply for scholarships from our National union, NUPGE. Find more details here.



