401 members at Sherwood House - Member-to-Member site visit, August 16, 2023 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on July 27, 2023

Please join Local 401 Chairperson, Richard Ziemianski, and BCGEU Staff Representative, Stacey Campbell, who will be hosting a Member-to-Member site visit. 

This is your opportunity to meet with your elected representative and to ask questions.
 
DATE:         August 16, 2023
TIME:         2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
PLACE:     Sherwood House, 3rd floor meeting room
                  280 Government Street, Duncan
  
In solidarity,
 
Richard Ziemianski, Chairperson, Local 401
Stacey Campbell, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



