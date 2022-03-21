Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on March 24, 2022

Nominations are now open for four (4) steward positions at Guildford Seniors Village. 


New stewards are trained by the union. If you wish to know more about the roles and responsibilities of stewards, please contact our office.

The deadline for nominations is midnight, Thursday, March 31, 2022 

The nomination form (attached) must be used. The deadline for submission to the area office by fax (604.882.5032), email ([email protected]), or mail to the Fraser Valley Area Office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, V2Y 0A9 is no later than March 31, 2022, at midnight. 


If more than four people are nominated for the steward positions, an election will occur. Candidates may submit one page of information (8 ½ x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.
 
Roshni Singh
Local 404 Chair

Anthony Davies
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of nomination form here



