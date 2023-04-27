RATIFICATION VOTE TO BE REDONE





Due to technical issues and low voter turnout for the ratification vote held on July 26th and 27th your union has decided to redo the vote to ensure that all members who wish to cast a vote will have the opportunity to do so.



An online vote is scheduled from

8:30 a.m. Friday, August 4, 2023 to 12:30 p.m. Monday, August 7, 2023.

Your bargaining committee is recommending acceptance of the offer.



This vote will be conducted using secure electronic voting. When voting opens, you will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.



A member who does not receive a voting credential (likely because the BCGEU does not have their personal email address), or who experiences problems casting their vote, should contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected] or by calling 604-291-9611 or toll free at 1-800-663-1674, ASAP after voting opens and by no later than August 4, 2023 at 3 p.m. This will allow enough time for problems to be addressed before voting closes.



A member without a personal email address may request the assistance of a bargaining committee member to help set one up.



In solidarity,



Maria Ignacio, Bargaining Committee Member

Kulwant Rai, Bargaining Committee Member

Debbie Reichert, Bargaining Committee Member

Deb Wilson, Staff Representative



