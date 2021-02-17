Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on February 17, 2021

Discussions with your employers and Government regarding a 40-hour work week were stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the BCGEU is continuing to work on the plan at this time, and updates will be provided as it develops.
 
In solidarity,

Dean Purdy
Component 1 Vice-President



