As the collective agreement with your employer expires on August 31, 2022, we are preparing for the upcoming round of collective bargaining.



The union needs your help and participation in the preparations and bargaining process. The first step is to elect a union bargaining committee which will negotiate the new collective agreement with the employer bargaining committee. You will need to elect one (1) bargaining committee chair and two (2) additional committee members for a maximum of three bargaining committee members.



Attached to this notice is a nomination form for the bargaining committee member positions. Should there be more nominations than positions available, the union will conduct an election.



Nominations for the bargaining committee positions must be received in the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office no later than 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 30 2022 by fax at 604-215-1410, by email at [email protected] or by hand to the Lower Mainland Area Office at 130 – 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC, V5M 0C4.



The bargaining committee will work with the BCGEU Staff Representatives in negotiating the new collective agreement. The union will provide bargaining training to the members of the bargaining committee; your collective agreement allows for union-paid leave for bargaining purposes.



We will also be preparing proposals that we will present to the employer. All members are encouraged to take the time to provide input by completing the attached bargaining questionnaire.



Please return the completed questionnaire to Staff Representatives, Katie Smith or Jason Singh via facsimile at 604-215-1410, or by [email protected] or by mail to Suite 130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC, V5M 0C4 by no later than 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022 .



In solidarity



Katie Smith, Staff Representative

Jason Singh, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here

Download PDF of bargaining survey here





UWU/MoveUP