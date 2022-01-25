The bargaining session the parties had scheduled for December 14, 2021 unfortunately had to be cancelled due to illness. Your BCGEU bargaining committee and NEC are now scheduled to meet on February 22nd, March 22nd, and April 11th.
We will provide a further update after February 22nd. Thank you for your ongoing patience and support through this lengthy process.
In solidarity,
Linda Epp, Bargaining Committee Chair
Tu Van Trieu, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart. Staff Representative, Negotiations
Larisa Mills, Staff Representative, Lower Mainland Area Office
