All 303 Catholic Charities of the Archdioceses of Vancouver (Men's Shelter) - Steward Nominations - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 20, 2024

Nominations are now open for 1 (one) steward position at Catholic Charities of the Archdioceses of Vancouver (Men's Shelter) and will close at 5:00pm on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.
 
Stewards are the primary representatives of members and have an important role within the Union.
 
Some of the roles of stewards are:

  • Helping co-workers interpret and understand their collective agreement.
  • Supporting co-workers in meeting with management.
  • Listening to co-workers about their issues.
  • Acting as liaison between the worksite, the union local and the BCGEU’s area offices.
  • Communicating about broader local issues and training opportunities within the Union.
  • Making sure all co-workers are in the loop by updating the union bulletin board.
  • Referring members to committees on specific issues, such as Occupational Health and Safety Committees.

Feel free to visit the Union's website for more information (https://www.bcgeu.ca/steward_resources). The Union provides training for stewards to learn their new role.
 
Nomination forms must be returned to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area office via fax, email or in person by 5:00pm on, April 3, 2024.
 
In solidarity,
 
Megan Cawood
Staff Representative

 
Attachment – steward nomination form

Download PDF of notice here


